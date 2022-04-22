Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about inverted yield curves.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

What does an inverted yield curve mean for my investments?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode, Levine talks about:

What an inverted yield curve is

How the length of time you are willing to "tie up" your capital impacts this question

What you might expect in the future

Why interest rates have gone down in the past

How history can inform us about today's inverted yield curve

