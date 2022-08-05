Skip to main content
What Happens When You Inherit A House From A Deceased Spouse?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about inheriting a spouse's property after their death.

In this week's Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:

“What happens if you inherit a house from a deceased spouse?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss a few tax rules that may follow from the sale of a capital asset (such as a home) after inheriting it from a spouse. They address the "step-up in basis" rule and how it varies in states with a separate property rule and those with a community property rule. 

The two also compare the differences between "tenants-in-common" and "rights of survivorship" situations, as well as other types of ownership, such as owning property in a trust. 

Tune in to the full episode to learn what you can expect when inheriting real estate from a deceased spouse. 

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

