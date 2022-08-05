Ask the Hammer: What Happens if I Inherit a House From a Deceased Spouse?
In this week's Ask The Hammer, a reader asks the question:
“What happens if you inherit a house from a deceased spouse?”
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.
Jeffrey and Bob discuss a few tax rules that may follow from the sale of a capital asset (such as a home) after inheriting it from a spouse. They address the "step-up in basis" rule and how it varies in states with a separate property rule and those with a community property rule.
The two also compare the differences between "tenants-in-common" and "rights of survivorship" situations, as well as other types of ownership, such as owning property in a trust.
Tune in to the full episode to learn what you can expect when inheriting real estate from a deceased spouse.
