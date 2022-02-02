Skip to main content
Ask The Hammer: HSA Contribution Limits for 2022
Ask The Hammer: HSA Contribution Limits for 2022

Curious about HSA contribution limits? Don't fear, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners is here.

The IRS has released the 2022 contribution limits for health savings accounts (HSAs) as well as the 2022 minimum deductible and maximum out-of-pocket amounts for high-deductible health plans (HDHPs). What do workers need to know about this?

That's the reader question Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

