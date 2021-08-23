August 23, 2021
Ask the Hammer: How Should I Use Money I Inherited?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about how they should use the money they recently inherited.
"I am 60 years old and just inherited some money. There are four possible uses for this money. 

  1. Invest it for my and my spouse's retirement.
  2. Pay down the Parent Plus loans we have.
  3. Pay down my children's student loans.
  4. Or pay some student loans that I co-signed with my children.

Thoughts?"

That is the question Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

