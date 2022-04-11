Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about contributing to HSAs as a family.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

My wife and I each have an HSA at work. Should we just contribute to one as a family or both?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this reader's question.

And, as you've heard in many episodes of Ask the Hammer, this depends on a few factors, which Levine gets into.

Levine discusses:

How a spouse being 55+ impacts this question

How catch-up contributions impact this question.

Whether it is better to contribute to the younger or older partner's HSA

Whose medical expenses you can use your HSA for

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

