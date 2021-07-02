TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

Ask the Hammer: How Much of My Traditional IRA Should I Convert Into My Roth IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how much of a reader's traditional IRA should be converted into a Roth IRA.
Author:
Publish date:

I just retired a month ago and am contemplating my IRA to Roth conversions for next year. I will basically have $8,500 of income for next year via distributions and capital gains, etc. What is the taxable income level I should shoot for in order to remain in a low tax bracket and still qualify for a decent affordable health care plan? My minimal research has me somewhere in the $45,000 to $57,000 range for adjusted gross income. Does that sound correct or can I go higher?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer

How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Is It Worth Getting Earthquake Insurance?

What Should I Do with My Finances in Advance of Cognitive Decline?

How Can I Lower My Taxable Income?

Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

How is My Credit Score Used?

Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

Should I Invest in Real Estate as a Way to Diversify My Portfolio?

Do I Need a Roth IRA Conversion Plan?

How Should I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About the National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How Much of My Traditional IRA Should I Convert Into My Roth IRA?

Roth IRA
Your Money

Roth Conversion and Charitable Giving

procrastination and retirement saving
Planning for & Living in Retirement

If you often procrastinate, you may suffer from hyperbolic discounting. Adviser Massi De Santis explains what it is, how it impacts your retirement plan, and what you can do about it.

social security and taxes
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Late Payment of Income Taxes and the Impact on Social Security Benefits

Tax Withholding Estimator Helps Calculate Tax on Social Security, Pensions
Your Money

Understanding your Income Tax Return

student loans
NextGen Money

Planning Your Path Towards Student Loan Forgiveness

saving for retirement
NextGen Money

My Biggest Financial Lesson

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How Can I Get a $5 Billion Roth IRA?

charitable giving
Your Money

Creating a Charitable Legacy for When You Are Gone