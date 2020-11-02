TheStreet
Ask the Hammer: How Does the QCD Anti-Abuse Rule Affect My Retirement Accounts?

Robert Powell, CFP®

How does the QCD anti-abuse rule affect my retirement accounts? Is there new guidance that I need to know about?

That's the question posed to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

And the answer is this:

With the passage of the SECURE Act, however, IRA account owners must now reduce their intended QCDs by any contribution amounts made into their IRAs after age 70 1/2 (the age cap in place to make IRA contributions before the passage of the SECURE Act), to the extent they have not already been used to reduce their QCD, wrote Jeffrey Levine in a recent post.

In other words, he wrote, IRA contributions made after age 70 1/2 cannot be turned around to be used as QCDs… and the rules effectively require a “LIFO” treatment that ensures post-age-70 1/2 contributions will first and foremost be used to reduce future QCDs. 

Got Questions?

Email askthehammeratbuckinghamgroup.com.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Your Home Is a Key Part of Your Retirement Plan

Housing is a lifelong need and investment opportunity. Understand the financial details of home ownership and how it functions as a piece of household capital.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Marketplaces Begins November 1

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, describes in this Retirement Daily video what to do during this year's open enrollment period for health insurance marketplace plans.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Urban Institute: An Analysis of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Social Security Plans

Richard Johnson, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, discusses in this Retirement Daily video a new report that analyzes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Social Security reform plans.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Can You Explain the New Guidance for PPP loans of $50,000 or less?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the new guidance concerning forgiveness and loan review processes for PPP loans of $50,000 or less.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Protecting Your Assets: Joint Accounts and Beneficiary Designations

In part two of this elder law series, learn the pros and cons of beneficiary and joint ownership designations.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Daily Learning Center: How to Build a Retirement Income Plan

Michael Loner, RMA, of Lonier Financial Advisory, describes in this Retirement Daily video how to build a retirement income plan.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Create a Tax-Efficient Retirement Income Plan

Take time to assess your current and future tax situation. The early years of retirement are prime time for tax management strategies.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how much to spend on an engagement ring.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Being Healthy is No Longer an Obstacle to a Life Settlement

Recent changes in eligibility requirements now make life settlements an option for healthy individuals who no longer need or want their life insurance policy.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: What Social Security Benefits are Available to the Widow and Children

We help a reader understand what benefits she and her children are eligible for from Social Security and when they can receive those benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®