Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about power of attorney.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

How do I decide whether to use general power of attorney or durable power of attorney?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode, Levine goes over:

The definitions of...

Durable power of attorney



General power of attorney



Springing power of attorney



Power of attorney

The advantages and disadvantages of each option

Events that may spark springing power of attorney

Challenges you may face with using springing power of attorney

Challenges you may face with using durable power of attorney

The age at which you should decide power of attorney

Other critical legal documents and decisions you should keep track of

