Ask the Hammer: How Do I Decide Which Power of Attorney to Use?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about power of attorney.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

How do I decide whether to use general power of attorney or durable power of attorney?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode, Levine goes over:

  • The definitions of... 
    • Durable power of attorney
    • General power of attorney
    • Springing power of attorney
    • Power of attorney
  • The advantages and disadvantages of each option
  • Events that may spark springing power of attorney
  • Challenges you may face with using springing power of attorney
  • Challenges you may face with using durable power of attorney
  • The age at which you should decide power of attorney
  • Other critical legal documents and decisions you should keep track of 

