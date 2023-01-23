Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: What's Wrong With the SECURE 2.0 Act?
Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, assesses the ups and downs of the SECURE 2.0 Act in this Retirement Daily video.

What’s wrong with the SECURE 2.0 Act that recently became law?

That's the question Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer. Levine met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss the SECURE 2.0 in depth.

Watch the full episode to hear more of our expert’s critiques.

Got questions? 

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com 

