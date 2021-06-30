TheStreet home
Ask the Hammer: How Can I Get a $5 Billion Roth IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how Peter Thiel was able to accumulate $5 billion in his Roth IRA.
Author:
Publish date:

How can I get a $5 billion Roth IRA like Peter Thiel?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

