Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask the Hammer: How Can I Calculate What My Wife's Spousal Social Security Benefit Will Be if I Claim at Full Retirement Age?
Ask the Hammer: How Can I Calculate What My Wife's Spousal Social Security Benefit Will Be if I Claim at Full Retirement Age?
Publish date:

Ask the Hammer: How Can I Calculate What My Wife's Spousal Social Security Benefit Will Be if I Claim at Full Retirement Age?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Group helps a Retirement Daily reader calculate what his wife's spousal Social Security benefit will be if he claims at full retirement age.
Author:

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Group helps a Retirement Daily reader calculate what his wife's spousal Social Security benefit will be if he claims at full retirement age.

Got questions? Email askthehammer@buckinghamgroup.com.

In Case You Missed It

Borrowing Against Your Home to Invest in a Low Interest Rate Environment

Be a “Scratch” Investor for the Long Term

The Individual Health Insurance Deadline is Jan. 15

From Rags to Riches—Inheritance

The 15 Best Islands in the World to Retire To

Credit Card Payoff and Debt Relief Companies

Comparing Fixed-Rate Annuities to Bank CDs

Things You Can (and Can't) Control in Your Retirement Plan

12 Tips for Choosing Your Charities

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Predict my 2023 Medicare Premiums?

Ask The Hammer: Is a Roth Conversion Worth It?

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Collect on My Social Security then Claim My Spousal Benefit Later?

Ask Bob: Can I Receive Social Security Benefits Under My Current or Former Husband's Record?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How Can I Calculate What My Wife's Spousal Social Security Benefit Will Be if I Claim at Full Retirement Age?

7 minutes ago
Ask Bob: IRA Withdrawal Strategies
Saving/Investing for Retirement

2022 RMDs - Updated Life Expectancy Tables

4 hours ago
new year 2022
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 12/26 - 1/1

Jan 1, 2022
Understanding Social Security Benefits
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Should I Be Subject to WEP?

Dec 31, 2021
Member Exclusive
Retirement Planning Strategies for Women
News & Commentary

How COVID-19 Caused a “She-cession”

Dec 31, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are the RMD Rules for Beneficiaries of a Roth IRA that Holds Rental Property?

Dec 30, 2021
pexels-andrew-neel-7711099
News & Commentary

Is “Retirement” Obsolete?

Dec 30, 2021
The Medicare Advantage open enrollment period starts on Jan. 1 and continues through March 31.
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Ends March 31

Dec 29, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Should I Withdraw Money from Taxable Accounts to Meet Living Expenses or Save Less for Retirement?

Dec 29, 2021