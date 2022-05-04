Skip to main content
How Can I Access My Retirement Funds Without Paying Income Tax?
How Can I Access My Retirement Funds Without Paying Income Tax?

Ask the Hammer: Can I Access My Retirement Funds Without Paying Income Tax?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about retirement funds and income tax.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

I am approaching 70 years old and I would like to access my retirement funds without paying income tax on them and tithe to my church. I understand that is possible and avoids any federal income tax, but the age requirement is what I’m not sure about. So, what are the requirements for this process? I don’t have much in the account, so it wouldn’t take long to exhaust all my funds, but it would go a lot further if there is no tax.

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode, Levine covers:

  • What a qualified charitable distribution or QCD is
  • The benefits of a QCD
  • Whether or not it is possible to donate annually instead of monthly
  • If you can make a QCD without an RMD

Make sure to take a look at the episode to get all the details and the full answer to this question.

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Access My Retirement Funds Without Paying Income Tax?

By Robert Powell, CFP55 minutes ago
How to Do a Tax-Free Roth Conversion
Saving/Investing for Retirement

5 Reasons to Consider Partial Roth Conversions

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
Retirement Daily's series on Women, Divorce & Retirement.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Retirement Daily's Women, Divorce & Retirement Webinar

By Retirement Daily22 hours ago
pexels-olya-kobruseva-5428829
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Do I Avoid Taxable Income with Charitable Contributions?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 3, 2022
Member Exclusive
pexels-kampus-production-6249934
Your Money

Planning for Special Needs Family Members

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 3, 2022
home equity
Lifestyle

Best Cities & States for Downsizing

By Retirement DailyMay 2, 2022
pexels-ian-turnell-709552
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup April 24 – 30

By Retirement DailyApr 30, 2022
Tax Withholding Estimator Helps Calculate Tax on Social Security, Pensions
Social Security/Medicare

When Do Social Security Benefits Become Taxable?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 29, 2022
pexels-karolina-grabowska-7680684
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Why Can't I Deposit My RMD into My Roth IRA?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 28, 2022