December 20, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Getting Comfortable Delaying Social Security With Six-Month ‘Reversible’ Delays
Publish date:

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners describes a little-known tactic whereby Social Security beneficiaries can delay benefits with six-month "reversible" delays.
Author:

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners describes a little-known tactic whereby Social Security beneficiaries can delay benefits with six-month "reversible" delays.

Read Getting Comfortable Delaying Social Security With Six-Month ‘Reversible’ Delays.

Got Questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

