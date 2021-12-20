Publish date:
Ask the Hammer: Getting Comfortable Delaying Social Security With Six-Month ‘Reversible’ Delays
Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners describes a little-known tactic whereby Social Security beneficiaries can delay benefits with six-month "reversible" delays.
Read Getting Comfortable Delaying Social Security With Six-Month ‘Reversible’ Delays.
Got Questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
