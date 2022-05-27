Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about the generation-skipping transfer tax.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question...

I need a crash course on the generation-skipping transfer tax. I think I may have just triggered it. 

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine goes over:

  • What the generation-skipping transfer tax is and when it occurs 
  • Different examples of types of transfer taxes
  • Which kinds of professions could be helpful to this reader
  • What an allocation of GST exemption is

