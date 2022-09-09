Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Owning a Rental Property in Your IRA
Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains owning rental property, especially foreign property, in an IRA.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

“On the purchase of a home that I will rent in Italy and put into a retirement account. How could that work? Thanks very much in advance.”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about the complications of having property as an IRA. They also discuss what happens if the owner were to temporarily live in their rented living space in terms of taxes for the year.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

