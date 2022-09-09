Ask the Hammer: Can I Own Foreign Rental Property in My IRA?
Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains owning rental property, especially foreign property, in an IRA.
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:
“On the purchase of a home that I will rent in Italy and put into a retirement account. How could that work? Thanks very much in advance.”
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.
Jeffrey and Bob talk about the complications of having property as an IRA. They also discuss what happens if the owner were to temporarily live in their rented living space in terms of taxes for the year.
Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.
Got questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
More Ask the Hammer:
- What Should I Know About Buying Foreign Property?
- Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?
- A New Law for 529 Savings to Be Used for IRAs?
- How Does Working Impact My RMD and IRA Contributions?
- Is It Possible to Prove I Made Non-Deductible Contributions to My IRA in the Past?
- Can I Set Up a Roth IRA for My Kid?
- What's the Tax Basis on Gifted Stock?
- Do I Need to Fill Out Form 8606?
- Can I Pay For Medicare Premiums With A Credit Card?
- What Determines My Spouse's Medicare Premium?
- Where Should I Place Mutual Funds With Capital Gains?