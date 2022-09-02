Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Fill Out Form 8606?

Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to File Form 8606?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader question about when to file Form 8606 for nondeductible contributions to IRAs.

In this Ask the Hammer, a reader raises the question:

“Apparently, there's a great deal of confusion regarding the need to file Form 8606 to only report Roth conversion in a year when no other non-deductible contributions to IRAs were made. While IRS publications and form instructions seem to clearly indicate that it's required, many advisors seem to be divided on the issue. Where do you stand and why do you think there's confusion given that the IRS seems quite clear about it?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob also discuss backdoor Roth contributions and other tax concepts. 

Watch the full episode to find out the straightforward answer to this reader's question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

