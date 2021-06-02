TheStreet home
Ask the Hammer: Does the "Wash Sale" Rule Apply to Crypto Investments?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether the wash sale rule applies to crypto investments.
Author:
Publish date:

Does the wash sale rule apply to crypto investments?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

The short answer, according to Levine's recent tweet on the matter: "The wash sale rule does not apply to crypto investments. So if you bought some BTC, ETH, or another crypto that's recently taken a plunge, you can sell it to lock in the capital loss, and buy it back shortly afterward. Don't need need to wait 30+ days!"

Hammer wash sale

Should you invest in crypto? Check out Ask the Hammer: Should I Invest in Bitcoin?

And https://www.thestreet.com/retirement-daily/your-money/should-you-invest-in-crypto

