Ask the Hammer: Does the New Law Freeze Cost-of-living Adjustments for Retirement Plan Contributions?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether the American Rescue Plan freezes cost-of-living adjustments for retirement plan contributions.
Does the new law freeze cost of living adjustments for retirement plan contributions

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

