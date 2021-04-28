Ask the Hammer: Does Putting Back a COVID-related IRA Distribution into My IRA Count as My Contribution?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader can put a Coronavirus-related distribution back into an IRA and still contribute to it.

I took a $5,224 distribution from my traditional IRA in March 2020 after a job loss due to Covid-19.

I can pay it all back however my question is this. I am 64 years old and normally contribute up to $7,000 each year. Would the $5,224 count towards the $7,000?

Can I pay back the $5,224 and contribute up to $7,000 more to my IRA for 2020?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

