Ask the Hammer: Does Equitable Always Mean Equal?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a reader's question about determining an equitable distribution of assets between a divorcing couple.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader asks:

"I purchased a home in 2007. My co-borrower is my current spouse. Now we are divorcing. So in 2019, I refinanced the house and we took equity out and divided it 50/50. I refinanced property in 2020 to lower the interest rate. I split escrow with her. She then gave me a grant deed, making me sole owner. Does she have any claim to the property?"

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners talks with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this reader's question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss equitable vs. equal assets, whether making quit claims make a difference or not, and who to consult to fairly devise which party gets what. 

Make sure to watch the full episode to find out the answer!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

