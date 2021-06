Ask the Hammer: Do Trust Assets Get a Step Up in Basis?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether trust assets get a step up in basis.

When my dad passed away 30 years ago his will created two trusts for my mom: a credit shelter trust and a marital deduction trust.

The credit shelter trust is no longer in existence but the marital deduction trust is. It "owns" a deferred indexed annuity (no withdrawals to date, no income stream from it), checking account, and investments through a brokerage account.

My sisters and I are the beneficiaries of the trust. The trust is the beneficiary of the annuity. When Mom passes, what's the tax treatment of the annuity/checking and brokerage accounts?

I'm assuming they're all included in her estate for estate tax purposes? Do they get a stepped-up basis before passing to the beneficiaries?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer

How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Is It Worth Getting Earthquake Insurance?

What Should I Do with My Finances in Advance of Cognitive Decline?

How Can I Lower My Taxable Income?

Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

How is My Credit Score Used?

Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

Should I Invest in Real Estate as a Way to Diversify My Portfolio?

Do I Need a Roth IRA Conversion Plan?

How Should I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About the National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Three Tips on Buying a Used Car