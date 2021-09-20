September 20, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask the Hammer: Is the refund of premiums a taxable event?
Ask the Hammer: Is the refund of premiums a taxable event?

Ask The Hammer: Do refunded premiums on a canceled life insurance policy create a taxable event?

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader question about if cancelling a life insurance policy could count as a taxable event.
Author:
Publish date:

"Is the refund of premiums on a canceled Universal Whole Life policy considered a taxable event?" 

That is the question Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this installment of Ask the Hammer.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask The Hammer: Do refunded premiums on a canceled life insurance policy create a taxable event?

pension income
Planning for & Living in Retirement

How to Turn Retirement Savings into Retirement Income

pexels-tomas-anunziata-695207
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 9/13-9/18

pexels-alexandr-podvalny-7599735
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Is Rental Property a Good Investment?

The Retirement Remix
Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix - Chapter 9: Take Your Retirement for a Test Drive

'Tis the Season for Medicare Open Enrollment
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can health insurance through my spouse's employer replace Medicare Part B?

The main reason for low savings is the lack of continuous coverage, so the solution is for policymakers to mandate coverage for all workers.
NexGen Money

The Three Key Decisions to Make About Your 401(k)

hospital
Social Security/Medicare

Is the Hospital Transparency Rule Effective?

pexels-photo-7828315
NexGen Money

3 Ways to Teach Young Kids About Money