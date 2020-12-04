Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
Search

Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video, what you need to know when you get Social Security disability benefits.
Author:
Publish date:

My husband is one-quarter short of being eligible for Social Security. He’s been on Social Security disability for years and he turns 65 in Feb 2021. What should he do or is it too late for him to do anything at this point besides hope for spousal benefits from my Social Security?

That's the question that Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Of note, if you’re receiving Social Security disability benefits, your disability benefits automatically convert to retirement benefits when you reach full retirement age but the amount remains the same. Read What You Need to Know When You Get Social Security Disability Benefits

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Ask the Hammer: What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

hsa
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Now is the Time to Get Smart on HSAs

Social Security/Medicare

2021 Medicare Parts A & B Premiums and Deductibles

Planning for a Tax-Free Retirement
Your Money

Tax Management Tips for Investment Portfolios

qualified charitable distributions
Your Money

Make IRA Gifts at Age 59½ in 2020

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How is My Credit Score Used?

mental capacity
Learning Center

Protecting Your Assets: Capacity Considerations

lgbtq
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Three Ways LGBTQ Couples Can Minimize Taxes and Optimize Their Retirement

Is Caregiving Part of Your Retirement Plan?
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Supporting Adult Children Can Hurt Your Retirement Plans (and What You Can Do About It)