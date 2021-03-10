Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Keep Track Of My Medical Expenses and Charitable Contributions If I Use the Standard Deduction?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader should keep track of their medical expenses when taking the standard deduction.
If I don’t itemize deductions is it even worth keeping track of medical expenses and charitable contributions?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

