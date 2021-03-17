Ask the Hammer: Do I Have to Pay Taxes on My Unemployment Benefits?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader has to pay taxes on their unemployment benefits.

I understand that some of my unemployment benefits won’t be taxed under the new COVID law. Can you provide the details? Is it my 2020, 2021, or both years?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

