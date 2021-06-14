TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

Ask the Hammer: Do I Have to Distribute the Balance of an Inherited 457 Plan Within 10 Years?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a person has to distribute the balance of an inherited 457 plan by the end of the 10th year after the year of death of the original account owner.
Author:
Publish date:

Do I have to distribute the balance of an inherited 457 plan by the end of the 10th year after the year of death of the original account owner?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

For more, read The (Partial) Death Of The Stretch IRA: How The SECURE Act Impacts Inherited Retirement Accounts

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer

How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Is It Worth Getting Earthquake Insurance?

What Should I Do with My Finances in Advance of Cognitive Decline?

How Can I Lower My Taxable Income?

Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

How is My Credit Score Used?

Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

Should I Invest in Real Estate as a Way to Diversify My Portfolio?

Do I Need a Roth IRA Conversion Plan?

How Should I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About the National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Do I Have to Distribute the Balance of an Inherited 457 Plan Within 10 Years?

529 Plans Are Good for More than College Tuition
Your Money

3 Steps to Create a College Savings Plan

small business retirement plans
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Shrink Your Balance Sheet to Grow Your Retirement Portfolio

caregiver
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Economic Impact of COVID-19 Heightens Caregiving Crisis

The Retirement Remix
Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix - Chapter 2: Old-School Retirement Isn’t Working

aging-in-place
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Using Home Equity to Fund a Long-Term Care Plan

cultural diversity and investing
Your Money

Minorities – Close the Wealth Gap through Investment

Retirement Planning for Widows and Widowers
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Get Widow's Benefits If I'm Already Receiving Social Security Disability?

Post-death Distributions of IRAs to Heirs Don't Work the Way You Thought
Your Money

My Three Sons: Equal Isn’t Always Optimal