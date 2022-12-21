Ask the Hammer: Will My Deferred Compensation Benefits Impact Social Security?
Jeffrey Levine discusses deferred compensation benefits and how they impact Social Security.
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks:
"Will my deferred compensation benefits impact my Social Security benefits?"
Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.
Jeffrey and Bob talk about the Social Security, income, and taxes. They also discuss the differences in receiving benefits before and after retirement age and the earnings test.
Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s questions.
Got questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
