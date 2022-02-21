Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert My Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA Without Having Current Earned Income?
I saw your video about converting traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs, and I now understand that you have to take the RMD first (Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Convert an RMD into a Roth IRA). My question is: my husband and I only have Social Security earnings and pensions, and investment income, but no earned income... are we still able to make these conversions?
That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine — director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners — in this episode of Ask the Hammer.
Find out the answer in this video.
