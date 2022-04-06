Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask the Hammer: Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?
Ask the Hammer: Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?

Ask the Hammer: Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about contributing to Roth 401(k)s.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Can I contribute to my Roth 401(k), regardless of my income, even though that’s not the case with a Roth IRA?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this reader's question.

It turns out that the answer is very straightforward. Here's what Levine talks about in this episode:

  • Different ways to get money into a Roth account
  • Which type of Roth account has limits on deposit amounts

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?

By Robert Powell, CFP3 minutes ago
pexels-dianne-233146
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Annuity “Free Look” Offers A Safety Valve

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
pexels-pixabay-356079
Your Money

What Are Estimated Taxes?

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 5, 2022
zachary-nelson-98Elr-LIvD8-unsplash
NexGen Money

6 Steps to Open a Roth IRA for a Teen

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 5, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Transfer My Assets to Protect Them If I'm Sued?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 4, 2022
pexels-cottonbro-3943714
NexGen Money

Avoiding Unnecessary Risk as a DIY Investor

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 4, 2022
pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3760809
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup Mar. 27 - Apr. 2

By Retirement DailyApr 2, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

By Robert Powell, CFPApr 1, 2022
pexels-pixabay-534229
Your Money

Understanding Excess Inflation is the Key to Understanding Inflation

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorApr 1, 2022