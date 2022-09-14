Ask the Hammer: What's the Right Beneficiary Designation to Fulfill Your Dying Wish?
Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains contingent vs. successor beneficiaries, and more.
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks:
“What's the difference between a successor beneficiary and a contingent beneficiary?”
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.
Jeffrey and Bob discuss in full the types of beneficiaries and how they differ, beneficiary forms, and well as other key points of estate planning.
Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader's question.
Got questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
More Ask the Hammer
- What's the EARN Act?
- How Does Working Impact My RMD and IRA Contributions?
- What Happens If I Inherit a House From a Deceased Spouse?
- What Happens When Minor Children Inherit Retirement Accounts?
- Should I have Closed-End Funds in My Portfolio?
- Can I Set Up a Roth IRA for My Kid?
- Should I Invest in Cryptocurrency If It's Offered in My 401(k)?