Ask the Hammer: What Are the Differences Between a Successor Beneficiary and a Contingent Benficiary?
Ask the Hammer: What's the Right Beneficiary Designation to Fulfill Your Dying Wish?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains contingent vs. successor beneficiaries, and more.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks:

“What's the difference between a successor beneficiary and a contingent beneficiary?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss in full the types of beneficiaries and how they differ, beneficiary forms, and well as other key points of estate planning. 

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader's question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

