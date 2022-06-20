Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about closed-end funds.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, a Retirement Daily reader has a question:

I’ve read that closed-end funds have emerged as a potential solution for retirees seeking to smooth out their cash flows and soothe their shaken nerves. Should I consider such funds for my portfolio?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell editor of Retirement Daily to answer this reader's question.

In this episode, Levine discusses:

What closed-end funds are

What open-end funds are

The advantages and disadvantages of closed-end funds

How the underlying investments of a given closed-end fund can have an impact

How closed-end funds might fit into your portfolio

