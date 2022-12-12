Jeffrey Levine explains the relationship between Capital Gains Tax and Roth IRA contributions.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

Do capital gains from the sale of my rental property count toward my income that would disqualify me from contributing to my Roth IRA?

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about whether capital gains disqualify Roth IRA contributions, year-end tax planning, excess contributions, and more.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

