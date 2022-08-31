Skip to main content
Ask the Hammer: Can I Take The RMD From My IRA And Reinvest It Into My Roth IRA?
Ask the Hammer: Can I Take The RMD From My IRA And Reinvest It Into My Roth IRA?

Ask the Hammer: Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?

Can an RMD be reinvested into a Roth IRA?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks:

“I have both an IRA and a Roth IRA and I'm 72 years old. Can I take the RMD in the IRA each year and reinvest it into my Roth IRA? I'm fully retired and I don't work, so my only yearly income is from Social Security and my RMD, so I pay no federal and state taxes at the end of the year."

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-karolina-grabowska-5717791
NexGen Money

How to Prepare for Your First Recession

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386476
Your Money

Attention Future Pensioners: Act Now or Lose Thousands!

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
isaac-quesada-FiIgXyC3t84-unsplash
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Finance Long-Term Care for 10 Years

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Pay For Medicare Premiums With A Credit Card?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-kindel-media-7688374
Your Money

Insurance's Role in a Solid Financial Plan

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-pixabay-357275
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Aug 21 - 27

By Retirement Daily
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Determines My Spouse's Medicare Premium?

By Robert Powell, CFP
It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.
Tools & Resources

It's All About the Income, Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor