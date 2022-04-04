Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about transferring assets in order to protect them if the reader were to be sued.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

I just got into a car accident, and I think I’m going to be sued. Can I transfer my assets into a trust or somewhere else to avoid them being taken?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this reader's question.

Here's what Levine talked about:

High-level guidelines for this question

What fraudulent conveyance is and how it applies to this case

How different assets — such as 401(k)s and IRAs — are or are not protected, as well as what they are protected by

How joint accounts factor into the equation

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!