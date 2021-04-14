Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

Ask the Hammer: Can I Still Contribute to My IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader can still contribute to an IRA.
Author:
Publish date:

I already filed my 2020 tax return but now have some extra money to contribute to my IRA. Can file an amended return?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

More Ask the Hammer

How Much Should I Spend on an Engagement Ring?

Is It Worth Getting Earthquake Insurance?

What Should I Do with My Finances in Advance of Cognitive Decline?

How Can I Lower My Taxable Income?

Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

How is My Credit Score Used?

Do I Need to Work One More Quarter to Qualify for Social Security?

Should I Invest in Real Estate as a Way to Diversify My Portfolio?

Do I Need a Roth IRA Conversion Plan?

How Should I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About the National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Still Contribute to My IRA?

time segmentation strategy
Planning for & Living in Retirement

A New Retirement Income Solution for Today’s Retirees

The Challenge of Creating Retirement Income in a Low-Rate Environment
Your Money

The ABCs of Pass-Through Securities: Business Development Companies

executive compensation
Your Money

3 Avoidable Financial Mistakes Executives Make

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Contribute to a Roth IRA After Doing a Roth IRA Conversion?

How to Really Diversify Your Retirement Portfolio
Your Money

When to Use a Model Portfolio

inherited IRA
Your Money

The Importance of Checking Beneficiaries for Spousal Inheritance of Retirement Assets

Inheriting Your Spouse's IRA - The Widow's Guide to Keeping More of Her Assets
Tools & Resources

Four Options Available to a Spouse Beneficiary, Plus Some Special Rules

The three-legged stool that once served as a model for retirement income security—pensions, Social Security and personal savings—is wobbly at best and near collapse at worst, according to The Alliance for Lifetime Income.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

The Peak 65 Generation—Creating A New Retirement Security Framework