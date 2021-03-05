Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Ask the Hammer: Can I Roll My SEP-IRA or My Rollover IRA into My Traditional IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader can roll a rollover IRA or SEP-IRA into a traditional IRA?
I have a rollover IRA and a traditional IRA. Can I roll either one into the other? Also, I'm thinking of creating a solo 401(k). Could I roll the rollover IRA and/or the traditional IRA into the solo?

That's the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer of Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
