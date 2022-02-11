Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask the Hammer: Is There Any Viability When Buying Back Your Pension?
Ask the Hammer: Is There Any Viability When Buying Back Your Pension?

Ask the Hammer: Is There Any Viability When Buying Back Your Pension?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's question about whether there is any viability when buying back your pension.

Is there any viability when buying back my pension?

That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine — director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners — in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

Ask the Hammer: What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

Ask the Hammer: Tips on Selecting the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Ask the Hammer: What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Ask the Hammer Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Is There Any Viability When Buying Back Your Pension?

12 seconds ago
kalen-emsley-Bkci_8qcdvQ-unsplash
Planning for & Living in Retirement

IRA Season and Annuity Solutions

4 hours ago
matt-hardy-6ArTTluciuA-unsplash
News & Commentary

Major Changes to Washington State’s Long-Term Care Program

Feb 10, 2022
nathan-dumlao-mZZ0ls7X9tc-unsplash
NexGen Money

HSAs and FSAs: Rolling into 2022

Feb 10, 2022
Ask the Hammer Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Delay Taking My RMD

Feb 9, 2022
tengyart-auEPahZjT40-unsplash
Your Money

7 Emotional Biases Derailing Your Financial Plan

Feb 9, 2022
ana-municio-PbzntH58GLQ-unsplash
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I Do a Roth Conversion with My RMD?

Feb 8, 2022
Member Exclusive
towfiqu-barbhuiya-yIIFNiEKkYI-unsplash
NexGen Money

Roth IRA: An Alternative Emergency Fund Vehicle

Feb 8, 2022
Three Steps for Getting Financially Ready for 2022
NexGen Money

Three Steps for Getting Financially Ready for 2022

Feb 7, 2022