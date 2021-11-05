Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Build Back Better Plan
Build Back Better Plan
Publish date:

Ask the Hammer: What the "Build Back Better" Plan Means for Your Retirement Savings

Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a reader question about the effect of the proposed "Build Back Better" plan.
Author:

A reader asks, "How would the Build Back Better plan affect my retirement contributions?" Jeffery Levine answers. 

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask The Hammer:

What Counts as an Over Contribution?

What Happens after the Successor Beneficiary Dies?

Should I Switch to the Bucket Approach?

Should I Focus on Paying Off a Parent Plus Loan?

What's the Best Way to Handle a Loan to a Family Member?

Must I Start Taking RMDs from an Inherited IRA Right Away?

Does Putting Back a COVID-related IRA Distribution into My IRA Count as My Contribution?

Is There a Tax Break If I Cash In My Series EE Bonds Early?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What the "Build Back Better" Plan Means for Your Retirement Savings

3 minutes ago
Keep Working: Changes to Keep Employment Productive, Meaningful, and Rewarding
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Workplace Retirement Plan Options for Entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
Basic Tips on Estate Planning Documents
Your Money

Estate Planning for Everyone

Nov 4, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Can I Do to Reduce My Tax Liability?

Nov 3, 2021
inheritance.jfif
Your Money

Inheritance – Curse or Blessing?

Nov 3, 2021
goals- based
Financial Adviser Center

Innovations in Private Markets

Nov 2, 2021
pexels-marta-branco-1263324
Your Money

Promising New Future for Speculative Cryptocurrency

Nov 2, 2021
Car Safety: Fill 'er up With a Smart Emergency Kit
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Maslow’s Hierarchy and Your Retirement Income Plan

Nov 2, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Should Be Included in a Roth IRA Conversion?

Nov 1, 2021