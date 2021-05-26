TheStreet home
Ask the Hammer: What Kinds of Expenses are Covered by an HSA?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the qualified medical expenses covered by an HSA.
Author:
Publish date:

Can I use the money in my HSA to pay for long-term care insurance, Medicare Part A or B, Medicare HMO, Medigap, and employer-sponsored retiree health insurance premiums?

That’s the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
