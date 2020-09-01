TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask the Hammer: What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Robert Powell, CFP®

What are the the distributions rules for beneficiaries of inherited IRAs?

That's the gist of a question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine, the director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners.

And the answer is, well, complicated. 

It's complicated because the rules changed when the SECURE Act. If someone inherited an IRA prior to 2020 the rules are different than if someone inherited an IRA in 2020. 

If you inherited an IRA prior to 2020, your beneficiaries could stretch the required minimum distributions based on their life expectancies. 

But if you inherited an IRA in 2020 (or later) you have to use the new distribution rules; now most non-spouse beneficiaries will be required to deplete their accounts within 10 years after the original owner’s death. Read The (Partial) Death Of The Stretch IRA: How The SECURE Act Impacts Inherited Retirement Accounts

To be fair, the correct answer depends on the exact facts and circumstances.

For instance, eligible designated beneficiaries have different rules. Those beneficiaries, which include individuals who are spouses of account holders, those who have a disability or chronic illness, those not more than 10 years younger than the decedent, minor children of decedents, or “see-through” trusts, are generally subject to the same rules prior to the SECURE Act, according to an article penned by Levine for Kitces.com. 

"It's just very complicated right now because we're right in the change between the old law and the new law," said Levine.

Comments

Ask The Hammer

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sailing in Uncharted Waters: The Impact of Converging Super Trends

We’re in the midst of the greatest period of change in the boomer generation: the convergence of four powerful super trends.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

ESRD Patients Can Now Enroll in Medicare Advantage Plans

Jae Oh, CFP, author of Maximize Your Medicare, details how ESRD patients can enroll in Medicare Advantage plans starting in 2021

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses whether Americans should worry about the national debt.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How Does the SECURE Act Affect Qualified Charitable Distributions?

How does the SECURE Act affect your ability and choices for donating to your favorite charity?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Research: Is There a Retirement Crisis?

Studies of retirement preparedness vary in complexity and sophistication, and as a result, researchers offer a wide range of forecasts, with some warning of a severe crisis and others being more skeptical about the likely scale of the problem.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in an UTMA or UGMA

Jeffrey Levine, a CPA with Buckingham Wealth Partners, describes the tax consequences of selling assets in an UTMA or UGMA

Robert Powell, CFP®

Cognitive Decline – A Growing Concern

We’re living longer and cognitive decline will be a reality for many. Take action now before you’re unable to make your wishes known.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning for Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses three tips for buying a used car.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Should You Consider Using the Bucket Strategy in Retirement?

The bucket distribution strategy is a time-based segmentation approach that addresses concerns about outliving money and poor market performance.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, explains who is eligible for a coronavirus-related distribution.

Robert Powell, CFP®