TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask the Hammer: Should We Worry About the National Debt?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Should we worry about the national debt, and the effect it might have future generations of Americans?

That was the question posed by a Retirement Daily reader to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners.

"There is certainly no one answer on this," he said. "Economists have widely different views."

According to Levine, there are two primary schools of thought. In one camp, experts such as Larry Kotlikoff, a professor at Boston University, believes that the total U.S. national debt and obligations is more than $200 trillion, and puts future generations at risk. (According to Investopedia, the national debt level of the United States - or any other country - is a measure of how much the government owes its creditors. The U.S. national debt reached a record of $24.22 trillion in April 2020.

In the other camp are experts such as Stephanie Kelton, author The Deficit Myth and a proponent of modern monetary theory (MMT). That theory "essentially says it (the national debt) doesn't really matter when you're issuing your own currency," says Levine.

According to Levine, what modern monetary theory argues is that the national debt matters less than how well inflation is controlled. 

Ultimately, Levine believes that the national debt isn't "as critical of a concern as a lot of people make it out to be."

Comments

Ask The Hammer

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does the SECURE Act Affect Qualified Charitable Distributions?

How does the SECURE Act affect your ability and choices for donating to your favorite charity?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in an UTMA or UGMA

Jeffrey Levine, a CPA with Buckingham Wealth Partners, describes the tax consequences of selling assets in an UTMA or UGMA

Robert Powell, CFP®

Cognitive Decline – A Growing Concern

We’re living longer and cognitive decline will be a reality for many. Take action now before you’re unable to make your wishes known.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Three Tips on Buying a Used Car

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning for Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses three tips for buying a used car.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Should You Consider Using the Bucket Strategy in Retirement?

The bucket distribution strategy is a time-based segmentation approach that addresses concerns about outliving money and poor market performance.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Who Qualifies for a Coronavirus-related Distribution?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, explains who is eligible for a coronavirus-related distribution.

Robert Powell, CFP®

The Impact of Voluntary Interest Payments on Reverse Mortgages

Two important changes in the reverse mortgage landscape offer a more strategic approach to the home asset in retirement planning.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning with Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a reader's question about putting a 2020 RMDs back into an IRA without penalty.

Robert Powell, CFP®

The Tax Bomb Called the Widow’s Penalty

The widow’s penalty is an unwelcome surprise to a surviving spouse who has a higher tax liability even though they may have less income.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: What Does Reg BI Mean for Investors?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners describes what the SEC's Reg BI means for investors in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Robert Powell, CFP®