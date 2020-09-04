TheStreet
Ask the Hammer: Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Robert Powell, CFP®

About 24 million Americans have provided financial support to adult children due to COVID-19, and an overwhelming 71% of retirees said they would offer financial support to their family even if it could jeopardize their own financial future. 

Given that, a reader wants to know what advice, words of wisdom, might Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, have for these Americans? 

So, this isn't an easy question to answer.

But the first thing to note is that there are no loans for retirement, said Levine.

It's also important to distinguish your wants from your needs. Lowering your standard of living by giving up your wants - vacations, dining out, etc. - to provide financial support to adult children might be fine. 

Not being able to pay for the roof over your head or not being able to pay for food is another thing. In fact, providing financial support to adult children that puts you in jeopardy is neither helpful to your children nor you, says Levine.

"So it's a really, really difficult decision," he said. "I'm not sure that there's a perfect answer out there because, frankly, it's the choice between two awful situations... I think the most important element to think of here is what sort of changes are you going to have to make?"

Will you be giving up things you want to do or is it that you can't do the things that you absolutely need to do? Figure out, he says, out which of those things would suffer.

