September 6, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search
ATH Should I Do A Cash-Out Refi Mortgage
ATH Should I Do A Cash-Out Refi Mortgage

Ask The Hammer: Should I Do a Cash-Out Refi Mortgage to Pay Off Student Loans?

A reader has a simple question– should they do a cash-out refi mortgage to pay off student loans? Jeffery Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers.
Author:
Publish date:

Question:

Should I do a cash-out refi mortgage to pay off student loans?

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Read More

How Much of My Traditional IRA Should I Convert Into My Roth IRA?

Do Trust Assets Get a Step Up in Basis?

Should I Do A Roth IRA Conversion?

What Should Independent Contractors Do About Taxes and Retirement Planning?

Does Putting Back a COVID-related IRA Distribution into My IRA Count as My Contribution?

Follow Retirement Daily on Instagram 

pexels-photo-2293019
Ask the Hammer

Ask The Hammer: Should I Do a Cash-Out Refi Mortgage to Pay Off Student Loans?

pexels-mikhail-nilov-8542943
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Early Retirement— Why You May Want to Wait Before Rolling Over Your 401(k)

pexels-ron-lach-7870687
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 8/30-9/3

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Is the refund of premiums on a canceled Universal Whole Life policy considered a taxable event?

The Retirement Remix
Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix - Chapter 8: Develop a Clear Vision of the Future

Gone But Not Forgotten: Social Security 'Ex-Spouse' Benefits
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: If my spouse takes Social Security early, will that impact my benefit when he dies?

Grocerries
Your Money

4 Tips for Eating Well and Saving Money on Groceries

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Estate Planning Essentials
Learning Center

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Getting Retirement Ready in 90 Days

social security
Your Money

How Lifetime Income Annuities Can Secure Your Retirement