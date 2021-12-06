Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Ask The Hammer: Save in a Roth 401(k) or Not?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answers a question about whether a reader should use their employer match in a Roth or traditional 401(k), among other related questions.
Author:

"I'm in my late fifties and contributing 25% of my salary to my company's 401(k). The bulk of my money is in IRAs and my 401(k), and my company just offered us the chance to contribute to a Roth 401(k), and will either match in the Roth or the traditional. What's your thought? Should I contribute to the Roth up to the match or should I contribute all of my 25% to my Roth? Should I take the match in the Roth or the traditional?"

Watch this episode of "Ask the Hammer" to hear Jeffrey's response. 

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com. 

