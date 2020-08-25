TheStreet
Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Many IRA account owners take their RMDs monthly. Such was the case of a reader who recently asked whether, in light of the CARES Act, they could put their RMDs back without penalty.

And the answer, according to Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning with Buckingham Wealth Partners, is yes. 

So says IRS Notice 2020-51.

According to Levine, the IRS essentially said this in the Notice: If you took an RMD earlier this year, or what would have been an RMD, if not, for the CARES aAt being passed, then you can take those RMD distributions and roll them back over into a retirement account by August 31st of this year. 

And more importantly, for those taking monthly or even quarterly who didn't catch this early enough on and stop those distributions, you can roll back those distributions without regard to the once per year roll overrule.

 "It's great news for those individuals who otherwise would not have had relief," said Levine.

The rules also apply to owners of inherited IRAs who took their 2020 RMDs as well.

Levine also cautioned readers (and viewers of his Ask the Hammer video) against acting on outdated information. "if you're looking at various articles on the internet, it's really important to look at the dates of those articles," he said. "We have seen the guidance and information change at a pace that I have personally never seen in my career."

For those who have taken an RMD and missed the deadline to put the RMD and don't need the income, Levine suggested contributing that money into a Roth IRA, if eligible. 

