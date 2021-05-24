Ask the Hammer: Is it Possible to Convert an RMD into a Roth IRA

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a reader can convert his RMD into a Roth IRA.

My income for 2021 will be approximately $227,000 of which $161,030 is my RMD. This income puts me in the middle of the 24% married joint Federal tax bracket.

My questions:

How much am I allowed to convert to a Roth IRA?

Should I take out additional RMDs from my traditional IRA to get to the highest level in the 24% bracket ($329,850)? If yes, how much would I be allowed to covert?

Additional info you might need: The income difference from my RMD ($161,030) and my total 2021 estimated income is $65,970. This amount comes from our Social Security, dividends, pension, wife’s RMD, and bonds.

That’s the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

