Ask The Hammer: Is a Roth Conversion Worth It?

"I'd like to move money from our IRAs and 403(b)s to each of our Roths to get ahead of the coming tax rate changes. I don't have cash to pay the tax at the time of the conversion, other than taking extra money to take out from my IRA. Is it still worth it? We're both retired and I'm letting my Social Security grow, and we can afford, with my wife's Social Security and pension, to let the Roth money grow."

That is the question Jeffrey Levine answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

