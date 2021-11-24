Ask the Hammer: Giving Thanks for I Bonds and Retirement Accounts

Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Giving Thanks for I Bonds and Variety of Savings Accounts
Publish date:

In this special Thanksgiving edition of Ask the Hammer, Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners expresses his thanks, at least in the context of finance, to having access to a wide variety of accounts in which to save money, and Series I savings bonds.
In this special Thanksgiving edition of Ask the Hammer, Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners expresses his thanks, at least in the context of finances, to having access to a wide variety of accounts in which to save money, and Series I savings bonds.

"I'm always thankful for the ability to choose where I want to save my dollars," said Levine, whose Thanksgiving Day costume didn't arrive in time for the taping of this episode. (My costume did arrive in time and, though I felt a bit silly, decided to wear the turkey hat since Jeffrey promised to wear a costume next Thanksgiving.) 

He has, for instance, the ability to put money into a taxable account, or an IRA or a Roth IRA. "I'm just, I'm thankful to have the choice," said Levine.

In addition, Levine said he's thankful for Series I savings bonds. Why so? Well, the initial interest rate on new Series I savings bonds is 7.12% and you can buy I bonds at that rate through April 2022. "That's a pretty darn good rate of return today," said Levine.

In addition, Levine said he's grateful for the opportunity to answer questions from readers and, er, talk turkey.

And, Levine asked viewers and readers to consider helping during this holiday season the less fortunate by supporting a local food bank or local homeless shelter. "Share the wealth, if you will, with everyone," he said. "And be grateful for everything because so many of us are so fortunate for where we are today."

Got questions about money? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

