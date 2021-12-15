Ask the Hammer: Can I Predict my 2023 Medicare Premiums?

Is it possible to predict your 2023 Medicare premiums based on your 2021 income? Jeffrey Levine answers.

"I understand that the new Medicare premiums have just been announced. Is it possible to tell what I will pay for my Medicare premiums in 2023 based on my 2021 income?"

That is the question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

