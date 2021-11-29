Ask the Hammer: Can I do an In-Plan Conversion?
"My husband has a retirement fund through his work that is administered by one of the larger custodians for his employer. It has $150,000 in it, and we want to start converting some from a regular 401(k) to a Roth 401(k) to lessen the tax hit when he retires. Can you give us any advice as to the process to do so? We're in our mid-fifties and we'd rather take the hit over a period of time now rather than when we retire at 70."
That's the question Jeffrey Levine answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.
Got Questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.
