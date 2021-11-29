Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask The Hammer Can I do an In-Plan Conversion?
Ask The Hammer Can I do an In-Plan Conversion?
Publish date:

Ask the Hammer: Can I do an In-Plan Conversion?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a question about whether this reader can do an in-plan conversion.
Author:

"My husband has a retirement fund through his work that is administered by one of the larger custodians for his employer. It has $150,000 in it, and we want to start converting some from a regular 401(k) to a Roth 401(k) to lessen the tax hit when he retires. Can you give us any advice as to the process to do so? We're in our mid-fifties and we'd rather take the hit over a period of time now rather than when we retire at 70."

That's the question Jeffrey Levine answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com. 

More Ask The Hammer:

Does this Proposed Legislation Prohibit Conversions?

Ask the Hammer: Can I Use a Different HSA than My Employer Provides?

What Counts as an Over Contribution?

What Happens after the Successor Beneficiary Dies?

Should I Switch to the Bucket Approach?

Should I Focus on Paying Off a Parent Plus Loan?

What's the Best Way to Handle a Loan to a Family Member?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I do an In-Plan Conversion?

2 minutes ago
young professionals
NexGen Money

Saving and Investing for the Young Investor

4 hours ago
pexels-karolina-grabowska-5718104
Weekly Roundup

Week In Review 11/22-11/26

Nov 27, 2021
pexels-jonas-ferlin-1938032
Lifestyle

Baring All the Facts About Retiring to a Nudist Community

Nov 26, 2021
The Retirement Remix
Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix – Chapter 14: Assemble Your Dream Team

Nov 26, 2021
reading
Tools & Resources

Retirement Resources: Great Reads on Investing, Social Security, Medicare, and Aging

Nov 25, 2021
Giving Thanks for I Bonds and Retirement Accounts
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Giving Thanks for I Bonds and Retirement Accounts

Nov 24, 2021
Busting Medicare and Long-Term-Care Myths
Social Security/Medicare

The Percent of Beneficiaries Enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans Continues to Rise

Nov 24, 2021
How to Use an Inherited IRA to Create a Family Fortune
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Parent PLUS Loans Derailing Retirement

Nov 24, 2021